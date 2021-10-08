State police report two road fatalities

A 21-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday morning when he was struck while walking on the inside lane of Interstate 40 in Lamar, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

At around 11:35 a.m., Dylan Wilson of Lamar was walking west in the eastbound inside lane of the interstate near the 64-mile marker, the report states.

Wilson was hit by an eastbound 2017 Jeep. Eric Coleman, 34, of Russellville, the driver of the Jeep, was injured, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the incident were cloudy and dry, it read.

A 23-year-old Junction City man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 15 in El Dorado, according to a state police report released Thursday.

Alston J. Andrews was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado south on the highway around 3:50 a.m. when he lost control of the truck. The pickup ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree with the driver's side, the report indicates.

Conditions at the time of the crash were rainy and wet, the report read.