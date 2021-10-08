BASEBALL

UA fall series starts today

The University of Arkansas baseball team will conclude fall practice with its annual intrasquad best-of-seven series that begins at 3 p.m. today at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

All of the games, which will be seven innings, are open to the public. Admission and parking are free.

Other games scheduled will be at noon Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Game 5, if necessary, will be next Friday. Additional games will be scheduled as needed.

— Bob Holt

AA-Central names All-Stars

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals saw three players named Class AA-Central All-Stars on Wednesday, including league MVP MJ Melendez, while the Arkansas Travelers had two players selected. Melendez, a catcher, batted .285 with 28 home runs and 65 RBI in 79 games for the Naturals before being called up to Class AAA Omaha on Aug. 9. He led the league in home runs for nearly a month after his promotion and his total ranks third-most in a single season in franchise history, three behind the record of 31 set by Matt Fields in 2013.

First baseman Nick Pratto and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. join Melendez as All-Stars, just as they did with their promotions to Omaha. Witt Jr. hit .295 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 61 games with the Naturals before being promoted on July 20, while Pratto batted .271 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI.

Outfielder Julio Rodriguez and reliever Darin Gillies represent the Travelers on the list. Rodriguez hit .362 with the Travs, with a .461 on-base percentage and .546 slugging percentage. He joined the club June 29 and hit 7 home runs with 26 RBI, 35 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. He played 46 games for the Travs this summer, missing about four weeks of the season to participate in the Olympics. He won a bronze medal playing for the Dominican Republic.

Gillies appeared in 22 games for the Travs, posting a 2-0 record, 1.93 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 12 walks.

— Democrat-Gazette staff

GOLF

NW Arkansas Championship dates set

Officials for the Northwest Arkansas LPGA Championship have released the dates for the 2022 event at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 23-25.

Nasa Hataoka won the 2021 tournament in September, her second win in Rogers. The tournament was the 15th anniversary of the event being played in Northwest Arkansas.

In addition to the golf, the week’s activities include a number of community-driven events, including the 5K at the LPGA, the BITE Experience and other events.

“As we celebrated our 15th anniversary, it was great to have fans back and many other activities on the course so the people of Northwest Arkansas could enjoy world class golf in person,” said tournament chairman Jay Allen. “We are grateful for the support of our many community stakeholders, long-term volunteers, and corporate partners for the past 15 years and are excited to build upon that momentum next fall.”

SOCCER

Razorbacks extend winning streak

The University of Arkansas women’s team extended its winning streak to 10 on Thursday by beating Alabama 3-1 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks (10-2, 5-0 SEC) got a goal from Ava Tankersley in the 29th minute, as well as second half goals from Emilee Hauser and Kiley Dulaney, who scored her first career goal. Arkansas, which won its 100th SEC match, outshot Alabama 17-10.

Arkansas’ next match is at 2 p.m. Central on Sunday at Vanderbilt. It will be televised on SEC Network.

Sodoma lifts ASU to victory

Sarah Sodoma had a goal and an assist Thursday as the Arkansas State University women (7-4-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) beat Louisiana-Monroe 2-1 in Jonesboro.

Sodoma got the assist on Emma Riales’ goal in the 54th minute that gave the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Sodoma’s goal came in the 69th minute on an assist from Riales. The Warhawks (7-3-2, 1-3-1) got their lone goal in the 72nd minute from Inge Konst.

BASKETBALL

GAC preseason polls released

The Great American Conference released its preseason polls Thursday.

Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Arkansas University each received six first-place votes in the men’s poll, but the Bison finished one point ahead of the Muleriders to finish atop the rankings. Henderson State University finished fifth and Arkansas Tech University was sixth.

Southwestern Oklahoma State received five first-place votes to finish at the top of the women’s poll. Arkansas Tech received three first-place votes to place second. Harding finished fifth, while Henderson State was sixth and Ouachita Baptist eighth.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services