Stiff upper lip

One of our oldest allies across the pond (even if the relationship didn't start out that way) is finding some resources to be a bit scarce lately. One might say they've found themselves in a pickle, but pickles might be about to have a shortage of their own. There are lots of shortages in the United Kingdom these days. And not just in the United Kingdom.

While Americans are hit with supply chain issues because of the pandemic, the Brits have those problems compounded by a recent breakup with the European Union.

One of the biggest shortages in the United Kingdom right now: gasoline. Or as they call it in the land of Big Ben, petrol. And also truckers to deliver the petrol are in short supply.

"British soldiers have begun delivering fuel in the U.K., as panic buying of gasoline continues in some parts of the country," CNBC reports. "Around 200 military personnel are to be deployed as part of Operation Escalin, a strategy devised by the British government to help ease fuel supply constraints caused by a major shortage of truck drivers. Photographs Monday morning showed soldiers in combat fatigues at a BP refinery in Hemel Hempstead, England."

You know there are economic issues when the military has to be called in to deliver . . . well, anything. But especially petrol. In America you'd typically only see that after a hurricane or massive blizzard. But in Britain? It appears to be attributed to a huge lack of truck drivers who would normally ship said petrol.

And what happens when word of a shortage gets out? Well, people act like people. They rush out to gather up their stash like some apocalypse struck. The United States saw this at the beginning of covid-19 when folks were hoarding toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Generosity and the spirit of kindness took a big hit at the start of all this.

How bad is Britain's trucker shortage? Try 100,000 drivers. Sure, the papers say things have gotten better in the last couple of days, but resources remain scarce in London and southeast England.

This also raises an important point as the British government grants thousands of temporary visas to truck drivers in an attempt to get things flowing normally again. Panic buying can be a signal that a segment of the population doesn't trust elected officials to handle the economy. And that lack of confidence is important.

What's more, it's not just gasoline that folks will panic-buy. If word gets out something is low on supply, be it food, medicine, clothing, etc., folks will rush to stockpile that stuff. There's really no limit to it, either.

(Britain isn't the only place facing a trucker shortage. The American Transportation Association estimates the industry needs to hire roughly 1 million new drivers over the next 10 years to keep pace with a growing demand on freight and retirements. More truckers moving out and fewer coming in is a real problem.)

On top of the fuel and trucker shortage, Britain also faces an overall labor shortage, "leaving fruit and vegetables unpicked on the ground and pigs backed up on farms because the abattoirs do not have enough workers to process the meat," Reuters reports. "Such is the pressure that many farmers and food producers have warned that British consumers are unlikely to enjoy their normal range of food this Christmas, with concerns around the supply of turkeys and the festive favourite 'pigs in blankets' growing."

Half of Arkansas would shut down if there were a pork shortage.

Some growing and adjustment pains were always expected with Brexit. So maybe this is all just par for the course.

The good news for Britain's economy is that, despite these short-term supply issues, the overall trajectory for recovery remains strong. The country's GDP is expected to grow by 6.9 percent in 2021. So the Brits will probably just keep on doing what they're famous for: keeping a stiff upper lip.

We are reminded of this notice at a golf club in the U.K. some years ago:

"In competition, during gunfire or while bombs are falling, players may take cover without penalty for ceasing play. The positions of known delayed-action bombs are marked by red flags at a reasonably, but not guaranteed, safe distance therefrom . . . . A ball moved by enemy action may be replaced, or if lost or 'destroyed' a ball may be dropped not nearer the hole without penalty. A player whose stroke is affected by the simultaneous explosion of a bomb may play another ball from the same place. Penalty, one stroke."

--Temporary Rules, 1940, Richmond Golf Club

Yes, we're certain today's Britain will come out of a supply disruption strong.