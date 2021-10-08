Super Quiz: Science

When they travel in swarms, these insects are called locusts.
This weed's name is the French word for "lion's teeth."
Name any two of the six classical types of a simple machine.
His first law of motion deals with inertia and mass.
Which of the four basic math operations produces a quotient?
What is viniculture?
"LED" stands for "light-emitting --------."
Name the closest star to Earth that is called a yellow dwarf.
It is the smallest unit of computer memory.
Answers:
Grasshoppers
Dandelion (dent de lion)
Lever, wheel and axle, pulley, inclined plane, wedge, screw
Isaac Newton
Division
The science of growing grapes and making wine
Diode
The sun
Bit