Super Quiz: Science

Today at 1:32 a.m.

  1. When they travel in swarms, these insects are called locusts.

  2. This weed's name is the French word for "lion's teeth."

  3. Name any two of the six classical types of a simple machine.

  4. His first law of motion deals with inertia and mass.

  5. Which of the four basic math operations produces a quotient?

  6. What is viniculture?

  7. "LED" stands for "light-emitting --------."

  8. Name the closest star to Earth that is called a yellow dwarf.

  9. It is the smallest unit of computer memory.

Answers:

  1. Grasshoppers

  2. Dandelion (dent de lion)

  3. Lever, wheel and axle, pulley, inclined plane, wedge, screw

  4. Isaac Newton

  5. Division

  6. The science of growing grapes and making wine

  7. Diode

  8. The sun

  9. Bit

