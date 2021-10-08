Police: Separate shootings in Little Rock injure man, woman

A 55-year-old man was shot and injured at a Little Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to Woodridge Crossing, 9700 Baseline Road, just after 10:50 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said officers were directed to James Rhodes, 55, who was shot in the right leg.

Witnesses on scene told officers the shooting happened inside of an apartment, the report states.

Rhodes was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the report.

About an hour later, a woman was shot in the leg while lying on her couch, police said.

Officers responded to 1909 Tulane Ave. around 12:17 a.m. in response to the shooting call, a separate police report states. Police observed a large gunshot wound in the right leg of Cree Jones, 30, authorities said.

Jones was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

Officers located 34 spent shell casings on Grand Avenue for half a block, police said.

A residence that was struck by gunfire had security footage that showed three men park one block west in a white sedan, according to police. Authorities said the footage showed the men walk the block eastbound and shoot at the residence approximately seven times.

The investigation is ongoing.