Tyson to spend $61M on Mississippi plant

Tyson Foods is investing $61 million to expand its Vicksburg, Miss., poultry plant.

The project, expected to be completed next summer, will increase production capacity and create nearly 50 jobs, the company said in a news release.

"The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and there is no brand more trusted than Tyson -- we are pleased to invest in our business as we invest in the great state of Mississippi," David Bray, Tyson's group president of poultry, said in a written statement.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. Warren County and Entergy Mississippi are also assisting with the project.

Currently, 500 people work at Tyson's Vicksburg plant, where cooked chicken products are processed for food service and retail customers. The facility has a local economic impact of $58 million a year.

Wages recently increased at the plant to at least $15 an hour.