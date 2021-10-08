Motorcyclist dies after striking tractor-trailer in rural Jefferson County, troopers say

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Jefferson County, troopers said.

Robert Carpenter of White Hall was driving a 2013 motorcycle north on Arkansas 365, south of Morrison Road, when the crash happened just before noon, according to a preliminary report from state police.

A tractor-trailer was headed south on Arkansas 365, approaching the motorcycle, when its driver attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The motorcycle hit the left-front bumper of the tractor-trailer and Carpenter was thrown from the vehicle, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office, troopers said.

In a separate wreck, a Paris woman was killed in Logan County after her vehicle struck an embankment, troopers said.

Jackie Traylor, 60, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala south on Arkansas 23 when the crash happened shortly before 2:55 p.m. Thursday, according to a second preliminary report.

Troopers said her vehicle left the west side of the highway at the Ferguson Valley Road intersection, striking an embankment and a guide wire, before rolling on its side. Traylor died as a result of the wreck.

On Thursday evening, a 52-year-old man died following a crash in Lawrence County, troopers said.

Curtis Humes, 22, was driving a 2000 Honda V3W south on Arkansas 115 just after 8:05 p.m. when a northbound pickup attempted to turn onto a private drive in front of him, a preliminary report states. The Honda’s front struck the passenger side of the truck, a 2006 Ford F-150, according to the report.

Authorities said Humes died as a result of the wreck.

Troopers described conditions at the time of all three crashes as clear and dry.

At least 489 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.