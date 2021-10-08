Pakistan earthquake kills 23 people

QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 23 people. At least another 200 people were injured, an official said.

The death toll was expected to rise even further as crews searched in the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the local deputy commissioner.

At least four people were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Shaheen, citing coal miners in the area. As many as 100 homes also collapsed, burying sleeping residents inside.

The epicenter of the 5.9 magnitude quake was about 9 miles north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The initial measurement of the quake’s strength was 5.7 magnitude. It struck about 5.5 miles below the Earth’s surface; shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

The area, about 60 miles from Quetta, the provincial capital, is dotted with coal mines, which has Shaheen worried the death toll could rise. It struck in the early morning while scores of miners were already at work, he said.

Trial begins for Nazi SS suspect, 100

BERLIN — A 100-year-old man went on trial Thursday in Germany, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II.

The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, was held at the Neuruppin state court, which moved the proceedings to a prison sport hall in Brandenburg for organizational reasons.

The suspect, who was identified only as Josef S. in keeping with German privacy rules, is alleged to have worked at Sachsenhausen between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

The suspect’s lawyer, Stefan Waterkamp, told the court that his client did not want to comment on the allegations, German news agency dpa reported. There are no formal pleas in the German legal system.

Authorities say the defendant is considered fit enough to stand trial despite his advanced age, though the number of hours per day the court is in session will be limited.

More than 200,000 people were held at Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands of inmates died of starvation, disease, exhaustion from forced labor and other causes, as well as through medical experiments and systematic SS extermination operations, including shootings, hangings and gassing.

Two teachers slain at Kashmir school

SRINAGAR, India — Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said.

Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack in the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Police said militants fired at a female teacher and her male colleague inside a government school from a close distance and later fled. Both died on the spot, police said. Government forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for assailants.

The victims were members of Hindu and Sikh minorities.

Thursday’s incident marks the seventh targeted killings in six days.

On Tuesday, gunmen shot and killed three men in separate attacks that police also blamed on militants. One of the victims was a prominent Kashmiri Hindu minority chemist while another was a street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar. The third victim was a taxi driver.

Dilbag Singh, the region’s police director-general, said officers began an investigation into the killings and were working on “some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases.” The killings were widely condemned by pro-India as well as anti-India politicians.

Quake hits near Tokyo, hurts 32 people

TOKYO — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area Thursday night, injuring at least 30 people and halting trains and subways. Officials said there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 48 miles.

It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects to swing violently. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no abnormalities at nuclear power facilities.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Friday that 32 people were injured, three of them seriously.

Police in Chiba prefecture said 11 people were injured there. A commuter train partially derailed in eastern Tokyo when it made an emergency stop, causing three passengers to fall and get slightly injured, the disaster management agency reported.

Others were injured in Kanagawa, Saitama and Gunma prefectures.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said about 250 homes in downtown Tokyo temporarily lost power.

“Shinkansen” super express trains were halted for safety checks but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co. said.