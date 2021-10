ARKADELPHIA 48, FOUNTAIN LAKE 14

ARKADELPHIA – Donovan Whitten was 19-of-27 passing for 364 yards with 5 touchdown passes to lead Arkadelphia (3-3, 2-1 4A-7) to an easy victory.

Alex Loy hauled in 8 passes for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Badgers, who bounced back after last week's loss at Joe T. Robinson. Carter Babb and Seth Golden also had touchdown catches for Arkadelphia. Both Whitten and Jaishon Davis had scoring runs as well.

Wesley Campbell and Juan Diggs scored touchdowns to lead Fountain Lake (3-3, 1-2).