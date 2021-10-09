No. 17 Ole Miss hangs on to defeat No. 13 Arkansas, 52-51

A failed two-point conversion pass from Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks allowed No. 17 Ole Miss to escape with a 52-51 victory over the No. 13 Razorbacks on Saturday at Vaught-Hemmigway Stadium in Oxfore, Miss.

With the Rebels leading 52-45, the Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Thompson with no time remaining to trim the deficit to 52-51. Instead of playing for a possible tie by kicking the extra point and sending the game into overtime, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman decided to gamble and go for the win with the two-point conversion. After an Ole Miss timeout, Jefferson ran right and lofted a pass that was too high for Burks in the back of the end zone, securing the Rebels' victory.

The two teams went toe-to-toe all day, with the Rebels' 24-14 lead in the third quarter being the largest advantage for either. The two teams combined for 1,287 yards of total offense. Arkansas had 350 yards rushing and 326 through the air for their 676, while the Rebels went for 324 on the ground and 287 passing.

Jefferson was 25-of-35 passing for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Sardis, Miss., product, who grew up just minutes from Oxford, rushed 29 times for 85 yards and 3 more scores.

Freshman Raheim Sanders led Arkansas with 139 yards rushing on 17 attempts.

The Rebels (4-1, 1-1) got 287 yards and 2 touchdowns passing from Matt Corral, whose 68-yard scoring connection with Braylon Sanders with 1:10 remaining gave Ole Miss its 52-45 lead with 1:07 left after Caden Costa's PAT. Snoop Connor had 110 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing on 12 attempts for the Rebels, while Henry Parrish Jr. led the team with 111 yards on 18 carries.

The Razorbacks look to break their two-game skid next Saturday when they play their third consecutive ranked opponent — No. 18 Auburn — at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

First Quarter: ARKANSAS 7, OLE MISS 0

Arkansas won the toss and received. Trelon Smith’s 5-yard run converted 3rd and 5. Reid Bauer launched a bouncing 53-yard punt and Braylon Sanders broke past the gunners to return it 30 yards to the 38. The Rebels went 3 and out and punted to the Arkansas 18. Arkansas took 6:55 off the clock on a 15-play march. KJ Jefferson ran for 11 then hit Treylon Burks for 12 to open the series. The Razorbacks overcame a false start and illegal motion. Raheim Sanders converted a 4th and 1 with an 8-yard run, a 3rd and 1 with a 1-yard gain, then caught a 16-yard pass on 3rd and 11 to reach the 5. Jefferson, who ran for 33 yards on the sequence, faked a pitch left and ran in untouched from the 5. TE Chase Rogers caught a 14-yard slant. The Rebels converted 4th and 3 from their 45 on Matt Corral’s 9-yard shot to Jahcour Pearson and 4th and inches on Henry Parrish’s 7-yard run. Ole Miss reached the Arkansas 13 on the final play of the period.

Second Quarter: OLE MISS 21, ARKANSAS 14

The Rebels converted their third fourth-down snap of the series. Matt Corral kept up the middle for a 5-yard TD with an extra push from a lineman, but Caden Costa missed the PAT. Trelon Smith went 19 yards on a reverse speed option. Warren Thompson dropped a deep ball inside the 5. A face-mask penalty on the Rebels preceded two Dominique Johnson runs for 14 yards. Smith powered up the middle and spun over the plane for a 14-yard TD. After Henry Parrish’s 16-yard run, Corral found Dontario Drummond against busted coverage for a 67-yard score. Corral ran in the 2-point conversion. The Hogs drove 48 yards to the Ole Miss 27 where Chance Campbell forced and recovered a Raheim Sanders fumble. The Rebels went 3 and out. Thompson’s 7-yard catch converted 4th and 2. KJ Jefferson had a 3-yard loss on 3rd down and Cam Little’s 50-yard FG try was wide right. Corral had three 7-yard runs, the last for a TD, and found John Rhys Plumlee for a 26-yard catch. Smith ran for 11 yards and Jefferson had 3 completions for 28 yards. His heave from the Ole Miss 41 was tipped and intercepted in the end zone by Keidron Smith.

Third Quarter: ARKANSAS 31, OLE MISS 31

Matt Corral’s 8-yard keeper moved the chains. Henry Parrish broke free for a 33-yard rain to the Hogs’ 30. Hayden Henry and Joe Foucha had tackles for lost yardage. Foucha could not hold on to a potential interception in the end zone. Cade Costa broke the 21-21 tie with a 50-yard field goal. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders had runs of 3, 8 and then 42 on the left edge. KJ Jefferson ran 10 yards at left end. Treylon Burks’ 6-yard catch set up Trey Knox’s 3-yard TD catch on third down. On fourth and 1 from the Ole Miss 34, Grant Morgan and Taurean Carter stuffed Snoop Conner for a 1-yard loss. Tyson Morris had a 15-yard catch but stalled inside the 20 to set up Cam Little’s 31-yard FG. Henry Parrish ran for 19 and 9, then Conner burst through the middle for a 51-yard TD. Jefferson and Burks hooked up for back-to-back 37-yard passes on the left sideline vs. Deantre Prince. Burks made acrobatic gold star catches on both plays. After a false start, Jefferson pinwheeled into the end zone on a 6-yard keeper. Corral kept for 13 yards on 3rd and 10 on the final snap of the period.

Fourth Quarter: OLE MISS 52, ARKANSAS 51

Dontario Drummond grabbed an 11-yard dart from Matt Corral to convert 4th and 4. Snoop Conner broke free over the left edge for a 34-yard TD. Warren Thompson recovered an AJ Green fumble after an 8-yard gain, then caught a 46-yard deep throw. Treylon Burks had a 20-yard catch-and-run TD over the right edge. Braylon Sanders’ 59-yard catch set up Conner’s 1-yard TD. Arkansas drove to mid-field before Chance Campbell notched the only sack of the day. The Hogs and Rebels exchanged the only punts of the half. Raheim Sanders ran for 13 yards. A horse collar tackle preceded KJ Jefferson runs of 11 and 10 yards to make it 45-45. Sanders broke free again for a 68-yard TD in two plays. Burks caught a 21-yard curl as the clock dipped under 1:00. Trey Knox’s 15-yard grab went to the 28. Tyson Morris caught a 12-yard pass to the 9. Jefferson found Thompson for a 9-yard TD on a snap that started with 1 second on the clock. The Rebels got pressure on the 2-point conversion, and Jefferson threw high for Burks in the end zone.