Batesville Southside downs Lonoke in OT

SOUTHSIDE -- Quarterback Landen Haas kept the ball on a 1-yard run into the middle of the Lonoke defense and inched over the goal line to score a two-point conversion and lift Batesville Southside (4-2, 2-1) to a thrilling 38-37 overtime win in the 2-4A Conference.

Southside's Jacob Dunne set up the game-winning score by barrelling his way into the end zone from 3 yards out after Lonoke had taken a 37-30 lead in the overtime period. Southside Coach Brian Reardon didn't hesitate on going for the victory.

"That was probably one of the best wins in school history," Reardon said. "Our guys never gave up. It was unbelievable."

Southside's Brandon Lopez kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to tie the game at 30-30.

Lonoke (5-1, 2-1), opened the game with an eight-play drive that ended with Latrell Burnett scoring on a 1-yard dive. Southside's Colby Harris scored on a 7-yard run to make it 7-6, but a 34-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Denham Gooden put the Jackrabbits back in front.

Following an interception, Lonoke's Spencer Pepper threw a halfback pass to Gooden for 46 yards to set up a 7-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper by Allen for a 20-6 lead. Lonoke's Tom Boatright kicked a 27-yard field goal make it 23-6.

With 1:20 to go in the first half, Jacob Bunn partially blocked a Lonoke punt and Issac Wallis recovered for Southside at the Jackrabbits' 20. Haas ran for 13 yards, then kept around the right end for a 7-yard touchdown. Lopez added the extra point to close Lonoke's lead to 23-13.

"There for a minute, it looked like they were going to mercy-rule us. But our defense stepped up," Reardon said.

Southside recovered a Lonoke fumble on a quarterback sack at the Jackrabbits' 14. Three plays later, Haas kept for a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Lonoke lead to 23-20.

The Jackrabbits answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Landon Jones to go up 30-20 with 5:35 left in the third quarter. A steady running attack and a Lonoke facemask penalty got Southside into Lonoke's red zone, where Haas passed to Seth Case for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:38 to go in the third quarter.

Southside forced Lonoke to punt twice during the fourth quarter. A pass interference penalty on Lonoke kept the Southerners' drive alive with less that two minutes to play.

Southside reached the Lonoke 13 with six seconds left and Lopez tried a 33-yard field goal that went wide left, but the Jackrabbits were penalized for roughing the kicker, giving him another chance with two seconds left in regulation.

"Hats off to Lonoke. We knew they were good," Reardon said. "We had to make adjustment with our linebackers and showed them some different looks. We did not come out ready to play. That was the worst first quarter that we have had all year."

Southside's defense sacked Allen eight times in the game.