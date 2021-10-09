Bella Vista Bypass work forces lane closings

Work on the new Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville will require overnight lane closings throughout the interchange beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close various lanes at the bypass, also called the Interstate 49/U.S. 71/Arkansas 549 interchange, that also will affect roadways connected with the interchange daily through Saturday, weather permitting.

The work will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday and end by 6 a.m. Monday. The work will continue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily Monday night through Friday morning and from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement, the department said.