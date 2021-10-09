BENTONVILLE 49, ROGERS HERITAGE 14

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville put together two strings of 21 unanswered points and extended its 7A-West Conference win streak to 35 games by pounding Heritage at Tiger Stadium.

Josh Ficklin scored on a 5-yard run, then Drew Wright scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper before he hit Raef Stalls with a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers (5-1, 3-0 7A-West) an early 21-0 lead. Heritage (0-6, 0-3) pulled within 21-7 on Eli Craig's 2-yard touchdown run before halftime before Bentonville pulled away.

Wright hit Chas Nimrod with a 38-yard touchdown pass, then Chris Collier-Surly scored on a 30-yard run. Bentonville's defense then forced the sportsmanship rule when J.T. Tomescko returned an interception 45 yards for a score and made it 42-7 with 4:23 left in the third quarter.

Collier-Surly then closed out Bentonville's scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run