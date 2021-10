BOONEVILLE 49, MAYFLOWER 14

MAYFLOWER – Booneville (6-1, 3-0 3A-4) ran for 475 yards in rolling to a road victory.

Rocky Ross and Trace Hall each scored two touchdowns, while Randon Ray and Rylen Ray added scoring runs for the Bearcats, who led 42-6 at halftime. Dunn Daniel also had a 38-yard interception return for a score for Booneville.

Frankie Fennell had a scoring run, and Noah Gailey threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Robinson for Mayflower (0-6, 0-3).