Bryant blanks LR Central

In workmanlike fashion, and doing something they have done before, the Bryant Hornets defeated the Little Rock Central Tigers 63-0 Friday night at Quigley Stadium.

The Hornets (5-1, 3-0) held a 42-0 halftime lead.

Central (0-6, 0-3) reached Bryant territory just one after recovering a fumble at midfield.

"We just came out here to work on us,'' said Bryant Coach Buck James, whose team has won the last three state titles. "This was a good workout for us from the standpoint they are very athletic. We just went to what we do normally in every game that we do. We didn't really change anything. We just wanted our kids to come out and execute, play hard and be disciplined with penalties and assignments."

Senior quarterback Carson Burnett tossed three three first-half touchdown passes and junior wide receiver Jordan Knox scored twice for the Hornets.

Burnett hit junior Christopher Gannaway on a 31-yard touchdown throw and sophomore Mytorian Singleton on a 14-yard score for the 14-0 after Stephen Fuller hit both extra points. Fuller was perfect on nine extra point kicks on the night.

Gannaway scored on a 1-yard run and Kamron Sams followed with a 3-run score.

They hit 35 points on Traylon Russ's 65-yard TD run.

Knox scored the next two touchdowns, one a 23-yard pass from Burnett and opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return.

"It is tough when you have to play four quarters,'' said James. "It makes a difference. We try to play them for a half, you get a lot from our second team but our JV guys get a lot of good reps . They will get good reps on Friday night and turn around and play on Monday. Hopefully it makes us deeper. That is what I am hoping for. I don't care what the score says, how bad we win, I just want us to compete."

MarTavion Earl scored on a 3-yard run and Jaden Ashford added a 4-yard score to cap the scoring.

"We have a long way to go,'' James said." Our defense is playing well and our offense is getting better. We still make a lot of mental mistakes that we have got to fix. Our execution tonight was really good, better than it has been.

"Hopefully, we are turning the coroner on some of that. When we played Longview, Texas they exposed a lot of things. And when we play teams like Cabot, Conway and North Little Rock they will be very similar type teams."