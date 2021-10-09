Cabot plane crash injures pilot

A pilot suffered minor injuries when his plane crashed into the backyard of a Cabot home Friday afternoon, according to federal and local officials.

No one on the ground was hurt when the Stinson S108 crashed, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said. It also said no one else was on the plane with the pilot.

The Cabot Police Department responded about 1:22 p.m. to a report of a plane crash on Turnberry Lane, a residential area, according to a news release.

"Upon arrival of officers, they were able to make contact with the pilot who advised that his aircraft experienced a malfunction and he had to conduct an emergency landing," the release said.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital.

Sgt. Chris Reilly said there was some property damage on the ground. He wasn't able to give too many details as the investigation was passed to the aviation agency.

"The FAA will investigate and will release the aircraft number after investigators verify at the scene," the FAA said Friday.