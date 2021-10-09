Ceremony set for former Black Episcopal church

A historical marker dedication ceremony for the former St. Andrews Episcopal Church, a Black Episcopal Mission, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The observance will be held at the church's former site, currently the location of the Lake Saracen Splash Park, according to a news release.

Mayor Shirley Washington, Peter Perschbacher, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, the Rev. Canon Jason Alexander of the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese and the Rev. Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Bishop of West Tennessee, all will assist in the dedication ceremony.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Roaf will also be the guest speaker/homilist at Grace Episcopal Church, at 4101 S. Hazel St., for service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17. The community is invited to attend.

ST. ANDREWS' HISTORY

St. Andrews Episcopal Church was located at the corner of West Pullen and North Oak streets from 1906 to 1968, according to the news release.

"In 1906, St. Andrews was organized as a mission church under the auspices of Trinity Episcopal Church. The church was disbanded in 1968 when the building was demolished for construction of the Martha Mitchell Expressway and members were welcomed into Trinity and Grace Episcopal churches," according to the release.

To commemorate the history of St. Andrews and the importance it served to the city of Pine Bluff, a historical marker will be dedicated at the site where the church was located.

The historical marker is made possible by Grace Episcopal Church and a grant from the Black History commission of Arkansas.