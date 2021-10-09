Church notes: Garden to Table Party today at Mount Comfort

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. After Church Fellowship resumes at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 10 in fellowship hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and on some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students now in 6th through 8th grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander if you want your child to participate.

Children's Church welcomes children in kindergarten to second grade following the Children's Moment in the Sunday worship service.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 3816 W. Mount Comfort Road, is hosting a Garden to Table Party from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 9, to honor Harps essential workers. There will be a barbecue, live music and games.

Information: 442-0059, mtcomfort.net.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

• Adult Sunday School: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall

• Men's Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area

• Women's Bible Study: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

• Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Plan a break from your Christmas shopping and bring your children to enjoy "A Little Christmas Kiss From Jesus" at 4 p.m. Dec. 18, followed by a pizza supper. The cost is $5 per family. Please let the church know you are coming by calling 855-1126 or emailing hannah@bvcc.net. There will also be an encore performance at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m. You can always visit the church service on the website, www.bvlutheran.com

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library and will continue weekly until Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group for anyone that has lost a spouse, relative or friend.

The Bell Choir meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the Adult Choir meets on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Adult Choir will start rehearsing for the Dec. 4 Christmas Concert at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16.

Confirmation Classes are at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 and 20, and Stitched with Love meets at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The Men's Bible Class meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the front parking lot of the church.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is offering new fall faith formation opportunities on Sundays: Sunday School for adults at 9 a.m., J Street Kids (K-third grades) and Club 456 (fourth-sixth grades) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Youth Group (seventh-12th) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Masking and distancing are practiced indoors, and children and youth activities are primarily outdoors.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube, and in person worship with masks worn while in the church building.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is a Christian based story set during the holidays.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., offers an exercise class every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office.

Do you love to knit or crochet? If so, join our Busy Hands group on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the PCBV office lobby. Bring your current project with you.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Our new pastor is the Rev. Dr. Judith (Judi) McMillan. Masks are strongly recommended. Childcare is available.

Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

