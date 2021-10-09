Community briefs: County election panel set to meet

County election panel set to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the election center, 123 Main St. Face masks are required. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone's safety, according to a news release.

The agenda includes approving a change in poll sites for the fall school election and to present proposed changes to Justice of the Peace Districts. (JP data was complied and changes suggested by Data Scout,) according to the release.

JRMC to give covid-19 booster shots

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a covid-19 booster vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St.

To be eligible for a booster, individuals must be at least six months out from their second Pfizer vaccination and meet one of the following requirements: age 65 or older, age 18-64 with an underlying medical condition or age 18-64 and work in a high-risk environment. No appointment is required to receive a booster shot, according to a news release.

UAPB alumni group to meet via call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff AM&N Alumni - Pine Bluff Jefferson County Chapter will meet via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda will include reports of standing committees, appointment of the nominating committee for 2022-23 chapter officers, and proposed activities for homecoming 2021. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate, according to a news release.

Based on the information, guidelines and recommendations around covid-19, officials decided to meet by conference call.

For the conference call, use the primary number (978) 990-5000 and participant access code 803130#, according to the release.