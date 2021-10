CROSSETT 44, DeWITT 14

DeWITT -- Tyrique Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Crossett (4-2, 2-1 4A-8) past DeWitt (3-3, 2-1).

Dewayne Ashford caught both touchdown passes. Tayshawn Paskel and Max Brooks each had rushing touchdowns.

Christian Mondragon made six of seven extra-point attempts and kicked a 52-yard field goal to close the first half.