The nation in brief: Damaged U.S. submarine arrives in Guam

Damaged U.S. submarine arrives in Guam

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend has arrived in port at Guam, the Navy said Friday.

No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the extent of damage to the USS Connecticut were available, but China's Foreign Ministry expressed "serious concern" about what happened. China claims total sovereignty over the South China Sea, a stance that is not accepted by the United States and its allies.

"As the party involved, the U.S. should clarify in detail the situation of the accident, including the location, the intention of the sailing, details of the accident, such as what exactly it collided with, whether it caused a nuclear leak, and whether it damaged the local marine environment," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.

When it disclosed the Oct. 2 accident on Thursday, U.S. Pacific Fleet said that there had been no damage to the sub's nuclear propulsion system and that it had not yet determined what it struck. It did not say where the collision happened, but other officials said it was in the South China Sea.

At least 11 crew members sustained injuries that the Navy said ranged from moderate to minor, including scrapes and bruises.

The Connecticut, based at Bremerton, Wash., is one of three Seawolf-class attack submarines in the Navy fleet. Each is operated with a crew of about 140.

2 people die in senior housing shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. -- Two staff members were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland apartment complex for seniors just outside of Washington, D.C., and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County and Capitol Heights police said. Both victims were women -- one found in a hallway and another in an office, they said.

Deputy Prince Georges County Chief Lakina Webster said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A resident who identified himself only as Donald said the shooter is his friend and lived in the complex. He said the man was fed up with how residents have been treated.

"He told me, 'Don, nobody is standing up for these seniors. I can't take it no more. I've got to do something.' And obviously what he chose to do is wrong, but he did something," the resident told reporters.

Gateway Village is run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as "the nation's largest provider of affordable senior housing and services."

National Church Residences spokeswoman Cindy Young said they "are extremely heartbroken" that two staff members were killed.

Indigenous Peoples' Day proclaimed

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of native peoples.

The day will be observed on Monday, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

"For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures," Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation. "Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples' resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society."

In a separate proclamation on Columbus Day, Biden praised the role of Italian Americans in U.S. society, but also referenced the violence and harm Columbus and other explorers of the age brought about on the Americas.

"It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past -- that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them," Biden wrote.

LA sheriff refuses to enforce shots rule

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he will not enforce the county's vaccine mandate in his agency.

Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's office in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said Thursday in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the mandate requiring Los Angeles County employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

The mandate, issued by executive order in August, allows only for religious and medical exemptions. Villanueva said his employees are willing to be terminated rather than get vaccinated.

"I don't want to be in a position to lose 5, 10% of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate," the sheriff said.

More than 26,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, which is the nation's most populous county.

Villanueva's announcement came after the city of Los Angeles approved one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates -- requiring shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game.