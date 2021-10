DARDANELLE 27, POTTSVILLE 24

POTTSVILLE -- Drew Vega connected with Dakota Wilfong for the winning touchdown with eight seconds left as Dardanelle (2-4, 1-2 4A-4) overcame a 24-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Pottsville (2-5, 0-3).

Vega scored two rushing touchdowns and had two through the air, both to Wilfong.

Pottsville's Landon Mahan had two touchdown runs.