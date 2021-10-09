District reaps $2,000 donation

The Living Vessels Organization, in collaboration with Walmart Supercenter in Pine Bluff, donated a check to the Pine Bluff School District to assist underprivileged students and families with the purchase of school uniforms, shoes, coats, belts and hygiene products, the district announced.

According to a news release, Walmart associates initiated their support Sept. 6 when the organization presented a $1,500 check to the district.

Living Vessels is a charitable faith-based nonprofit 501(c)3 organization located in Pine Bluff and stands on the principles of education, employment and housing, according to a news release. Corine Taylor-Jones is the organization’s president.

Store manager Essica Clifton and store lead assistant Jackie Leonard reached out to the district Sept. 13 and donated three pallets of school supplies. Four days later, they donated 11 more pallets.

In addition, Walmart approved a $1,000 community grant application for the school district. The district announced the money will go toward purchasing needed items for students as well.

District social workers have received the donations.

“The local Walmart Supercenter Store No. 3331 and Ms. Essica Clifton have been such a blessing to our district scholars and their families,” the district’s release reads. “Walmart has partnered with the Pine Bluff School District for the past few years.” The district expressed its thanks to Walmart’s and the organization’s leaders for partnering with the district.

“Your assistance has made all of our jobs just a little bit ‘easier!’” according to the release.