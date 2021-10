EL DORADO 48, SHERIDAN 0

SHERIDAN -- Sharmon Rester was 11-of-15 passing for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns as El Dorado (3-2, 2-1 6A-East) dominated Sheridan (2-3, 1-2) from start to finish.

Rester threw touchdown passes for Kamron Bibby and Jackie Washington, and Shadarious Plummer carried seven times for 125 yards and a score for the Wildcats, who scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters.

Rester also had a touchdown run while Javin Steward scored on a blocked punt.