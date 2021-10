EIGHT MAN

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 50, RECTOR 12

Lance Viscioni caught 5 passes for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns to push Episcopal Collegiate (4-2) to a rout of Rector (3-2).

Stephen Munson threw two touchdown passes and Gray Lee added one for the Wildcats, who won their second game in a row. Wesley Wright ran 11 times for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns while Jack Harbour had 4 catches for 51 yards and a score for Episcopal Collegiate.