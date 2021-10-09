Extension clubs plan fall crafting classes

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs will host craft classes to teach people to make fall centerpieces, according to a news release.

Classes will be held at local library branches and registration is $1. Participants may choose a session at the Watson Chapel Library, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.; Pine Bluff Main Library, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.; White Hall Library, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.; Altheimer Library, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.; or Redfield Library, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Participants may register by calling the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.