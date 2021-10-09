Sections
Extension clubs plan fall crafting classes

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:24 a.m.
Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs will teach people to make fall centerpieces like this one beginning Oct. 18. (Special to The Commercial)

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs will host craft classes to teach people to make fall centerpieces, according to a news release.

Classes will be held at local library branches and registration is $1. Participants may choose a session at the Watson Chapel Library, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.; Pine Bluff Main Library, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.; White Hall Library, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.; Altheimer Library, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.; or Redfield Library, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Participants may register by calling the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.

Print Headline: Extension clubs plan fall crafting classes

