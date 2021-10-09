Facebook, applications experience a disruption

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook and its family of apps were inaccessible to many users for a couple of hours Friday afternoon, the second time in a week that the social network has experienced widespread problems with its services.

The site Downdetector.com, a service that relies on reports from users to determine whether websites are having problems, showed that all of Facebook's main products -- Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the "big blue app" of Facebook -- suffered downtime around 2 p.m.

Facebook sent a tweet just after 4 p.m. saying the problem was fixed.

"We're so sorry if you weren't able to access our products during the last couple of hours," the company tweeted. "We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue -- thanks again for your patience this week."

Facebook said Friday's outage was not related to problems the company had Monday, when the apps were down globally for more than five hours. That caused fallout among people who use the apps to communicate and run their businesses.