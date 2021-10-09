Farmington drops Morrilton with running game, defense

FARMINGTON -- Farmington went old school on Morrilton on Friday night.

Caden Elsik and Justin Logue scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Farmington defeated Morrilton 15-0 in 5A-West Conference action at the Farmington Sports Complex. Elsik scored on a 46-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Logue put Farmington ahead 9-0 with a 1-yard run earlier in quarter.

Farmington led 3-0 at halftime on a 35-yard field goal by Etorie Bocchi.

Friday's game was quite a contrast from last week when Vilonia's Austin Myers threw for 517 yards and seven touchdowns in a 57-28 victory over Farmington. The Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 5A-West) were determined to run the ball from the outset and Farmington's defense pitched a rare shutout with sure-tacking and pressure at the line of scrimmage.

"It took awhile to get something going but, once we did, it was really, really good," Farmington Coach J.R. Eldridge said. "Defensively, our line did an outstanding job and were able to make tackles better in space this week."

The Cardinals' style of play seemed appropriate on a night when members of Farmington's back-to-back state championship teams from 1972 and 1973 were honored at halftime. Farmington beat Magnet Cove 20-6 to finish 11-1 in 1972 and beat Brinkley 16-6 to finish 12-0 in 1973. Both were Class B titles under Allen Holland, a former longtime coach for the Cardinals.

Farmington is on the rise again with players like junior linebacker Cooper Gardenhire, who led the team in tackles Friday, including at least three behind the line of scrimmage. Gardenhire said the Cardinals were determined to put together a better showing after allowing plenty of points in a win at Harrison and a loss at home to Vilonia.

"We beat Harrison and got a little ahead of ourselves since they hadn't lost in a while," said Gardenhire, who missed the first three games with a hip pointer. "Vilonia is really good and they kind of exposed us really bad. But we were focused this week on being prepared and knowing our assignments."

Farmington was still clinging to a 3-0 lead in the fourth quarter when Logue took a quick pitch and scored from the 1 on fourth down. Elsik then broke off tackle minutes later for a 46-yard touchdown run to give Farmington a 15-0 lead.

Morrilton (3-3, 1-2) moved from its own 20 to the Farmington 37 behind Damarius Martin, who was successful in picking up yardage on quarterback keepers. But Gardenhire dropped Martin for a 4-yard loss and the Cardinals held on fourth down at the 37 following an incomplete pass.

Farmington threatened to score a touchdown late in the second quarter but nose guard Noel Tindall stuffed Myles Harvey for a loss on fourth-and-1 at the 6.

Farmington ran the ball 14 straight times while moving from its own 11 to the Morrilton 18. The drive stalled after an incomplete pass and Bocchi drilled a 35-yard field goal for the only points of the first half.

Farmington used its passing game in the fourth quarter to set up the touchdown run by Logue. Lawson Devault made a big play when he went high and snagged a pass from Cameron Vanzant that went for 17 yards.