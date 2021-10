FORDYCE 42, JUNCTION CITY 6

FORDYCE — Kriston Belin rushed for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns as two-time defending Class 2A state champion Fordyce (4-2, 1-0 2A-8) blew past rival Junction City (2-4, 0-1).

The Redbugs (4-2, 1-0), who had 384 yards rushing, beat the Dragons for the third consecutive time.

A.J. Ivory ran for 102 yards for Junction City, which had four turnovers.