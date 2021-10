FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 42, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 0

The most recent trip to War Memorial Stadium was much better than the last one for Fort Smith Northside (5-1 2-1 7A-Central), which shut out Catholic (0-6, 0-3).

The Grizzlies, who lost 24-21 in 2019 to the Rockets in Little Rock, had little trouble Friday, racking up more than 200 yards rushing. The victory also kept Catholic winless on the season.