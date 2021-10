HARDING ACADEMY 38, RIVERVIEW 7

SEARCY -- Harding Academy (5-2, 2-0 3A-2) jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a road win over Riverview (4-3, 1-2).

Andrew Miller ran for two touchdowns and had two more receiving. He finished the game with 91 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving.

Riverview's lone touchdown came on a run by Koby Teeter.