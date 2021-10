HEBER SPRINGS 47, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 26

HEBER SPRINGS -- Host Heber Springs (1-3, 1-2 2-4A) got a much needed win against Central Arkansas Christian (2-3, 1-2).

Heber Springs quarterback Tyler Williams used his legs and arm to power his team over the Mustangs by passing for 186 yards and 1 touchdown and rushing 26 times for 151 yards and 3 more scores.

Panthers wide receiver Vance Strange had nine receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.