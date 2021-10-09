DEAR HELOISE: I have a one-of-a kind studio photograph. It was originally in a frame with glass. Now, since I've downsized, I want to put it in an album, but there are parts stuck to the glass. Is there any way of separating it from the glass without damaging it? Thank you.

-- Judy Hess, Fountain Valley, Calif.

DEAR READER: Probably not. If possible, take the picture to a photography professional to have them remove it. But if you want to try, do this first: Take a digital picture of the photo before you begin. You can then use a hair dryer to try to lift it off. Turn the hair dryer on a low setting and hold it about 5 inches from the photo's surface. You don't want it to overheat. This should loosen the picture from the glass. Then, very slowly and very carefully, pull the corner or the side of the photo until the whole picture is taken off.

Photos stick to glass if they are in a place with humidity. Don't put them in direct sunlight either. Instead, keep the photos in a cool, dry place.

-- Heloise

DEAR READERS: Vinegar is so handy all round the house for cleaning and deodorizing, but did you know that you also can use it for personal care?

• For hair care, you can rinse your hair with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar added to 1 cup of tap water. This will remove soap film (and hair color) and will leave your hair clean, shiny and fluffy.

• For hand care, after you have done chores or yardwork, just pat apple cider vinegar over your hands.

• For a sunburn, pour apple cider vinegar on a soft cloth and dab onto the sunburned area to get some relief.

Vinegar is an inexpensive product with a variety of uses in your home, including cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: To clean plastic upholstery, wipe down with a 50-50 mixture of white vinegar and water.

DEAR READERS: During the fall, hiking boots get a good workout and get dirty, wet and muddy. But if they are covered in just dust, use a shoe brush to get rid of it. And you can use a paper towel to remove any remaining debris.

But if they are muddy, allow the boots to dry completely. Then use a soft-bristled brush to get rid of dried mud from all over the boot. Scrub the seams and hidden spots as well. Then air out the insides. When done, if the outside is leather, apply a leather conditioner.

DEAR READERS: Take these steps to get rid of foul odors from your car. First step, remove the source of the awful odors -- gym bag, smelly shoes or workout clothes, any trash or leftover food containers or soda bottles. Then vacuum the upholstery and the floor to remove dirt and debris.

Second step, to make the inside of your vehicle smell better, pour baking soda in the ashtray, which will work as a deodorizer. Place a couple of fabric-softener sheets under the seats. Wash smelly rubber mats with soap and hot water. Rinse well and let dry before putting back inside.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com