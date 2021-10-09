Hogs lose at Ole Miss after failed 2-point try

Arkansas threw incomplete on a two-point try with no time remaining and lost 52-51 in a thrilling top-25 matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday.

KJ Jefferson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Warren Thompson as time expired, but overthrew Treylon Burks on the two-point try. The No. 13 Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) dropped their second straight game.

The No. 17 Rebels took a 52-45 lead on Matt Corral’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders with 1:07 remaining. The long touchdown pass answered an Arkansas score 15 seconds earlier, when quarterback Jefferson ran for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game at 45 apiece after the extra point.

The teams combined for 1,287 yards of offense, including 775 after halftime.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) led 21-14 at halftime, and extended its lead to 24-14 on Caden Costa’s 50-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

But Arkansas responded with 10 straight points to tie the game. Jefferson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Trey Knox and Cam Little connected on a 31-yard field goal after the Rebels failed on a fourth-down conversion from their own 34.

Defense was optional from there. Snoop Conner ran for a 51-yard touchdown to put the Rebels ahead 31-24 three plays after Little’s field goal. The Razorbacks answered when Jefferson ran for a 6-yard touchdown to cap a 4-play, 75-yard drive that tied the game 31-31 near the end of the fourth quarter.

Playing about 30 minutes away from his hometown of Sardis, Jefferson accounted for 411 yards of offense and six touchdowns. He completed 25 of 35 passes for 326 yards, and rushed for 85 yards on 20 carries.

Jefferson dueled with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who passed for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Corral and Jefferson combined to lead six touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. The teams combined for 442 yards of offense in the final quarter.

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner ran for touchdowns of 34 and 1 yards in the fourth quarter, part of a 110-yard, 3 touchdown game. Henry Parrish rushed for 111 yards.

Treylon Burks caught a 20-yard touchdown pass with 11:12 remaining. Burks had 136 yards on seven receptions.

