Happy birthday (Oct. 9): Your cosmic gift is a superpower for manifesting what's best for the whole crew. You'll make a hobby of lifting all ships with the rising tide of your joyful emotions. You've waited a long time for opportunities as good as the ones coming to you in 2022. You'll work hard and bring together a unique vision.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because you show up when expected and do what you said you would, you gain the trust and respect of others. To you, this is just normal. In the process, you make someone feel safe — a wonderful gift to provide.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A person who seems to have it all together is struggling in ways you wouldn't imagine. You don't have to know what the struggles are to sense that your compassion is needed here.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Theoretical knowledge isn't going to help much. Wherever possible, apply the answer, try things, put plans in motion and see what happens. Let your ideas dance on the stage of life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can exchange much without words and will in fact do it constantly today as you interact with your environment. You'll send out energy and be able to communicate wordlessly at a great distance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is a treasure inside each person, and if it's your intention to get to it, you will. People love to show you the best they have. You'll establish a meaningful connection.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Love really can change everything, heal the hurts and conquer all. It doesn't always go that way, but it can. Lean into it and believe. Celebrate all that's right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You deserve to be rewarded for your hard work. The question is, who is going to do this? If no one is stepping up, that only means you get the pleasure and the honor of rewarding yourself in exactly the way you'd most appreciate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Loved ones seem strong, but they need an advocate. There are certain situations that really should be handled with an entire team. Legal and medical matters fall into this category.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are able to dial the emotional intensity up or down at will. Amazing. Relatedly, you will experience the serenity of a soft flow of thoughts blowing in gentle waves through the screen of your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It takes discipline to listen and love at the level you do. Your undivided attention is a valuable gift. Those with similar capabilities understand the treasure. The others will catch up later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are times to avoid the pressure, but right now, you're better off welcoming it. It will make you better. You can use the hum of stress to do excellent work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You really have come a long way, paid your dues, and are more than deserving of the bounty drifting your way in the weeks to come. Open up your arms. Take it in.

SOLAR CONJUNCTION TO MERCURY

The sun and Mercury align to clarify feelings, sort out the details of partnership and bring sharpness to the vagaries of love. It should be noted that this isn’t always best accomplished with words, and in fact, words can make things much more complicated. The best communication starts with the heart’s intention and expresses physically.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “This is embarrassing. I suddenly had an overwhelming crush on a certain guy, and it lasted for three weeks. He was all I thought about. I couldn’t even look at him without turning red. Then I got up the nerve to talk to him. And he was really nice. And we went on one date — to the sandwich shop and the movies. And it was just OK. And now he’s calling me all the time, and honestly, I think I made a mistake. My friends are amazed. How could I be so into someone one day and then drop him the next? Will I always be this way? Sometimes I wish I weren’t a Gemini.”

A: The twins can definitely be two minds, but that’s not a bad thing. The ancient Greek brainiac Aristotle said, “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” That is what you were doing in this case — entertaining the idea of this relationship. And you couldn’t really know what it would be like to date him until you actually did date him. Now you know. So, tell your friends to stop being so hard on you, and don’t be so hard on yourself either!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The Strawberry Fields memorial in New York City’s Central Park will fill with flowers and pilgrims today as fans will flock to honor the birth of John Lennon. True to his Libran ideals, the legendary rocker and poet imagined a harmonious world without boundaries. Lennon was born under the Aquarius Moon, the sign of humanity, unity and dreamers.