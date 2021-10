HOT SPRINGS 50, DE QUEEN 0

HOT SPRINGS -- Isaac Shelor was 9-of-12 passing for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Hot Springs (4-2, 2-0 5A-South) past DeQueen (1-5, 0-2).

Akeem Dorsey led the Trojans' rushing attack with 82 yards and one touchdown. Perry Jones added 42 yards on seven carries while Pierce Smalley had four touches for 30 yards.

The Trojans took a 22-0 lead in the opening quarter and never relented in building 43-0 lead at the half.