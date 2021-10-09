HOW WE SEE IT: Arkansas at Ole Miss

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Who can bounce back from a lopsided loss? I'm going with Sam Pittman's staff. Physicality reigns supreme in what looms as an important game. The Rebels will play the revenge card. The Hogs will play the tough card. Arkansas, 31-30

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Both teams were humbled last weekend by the likely two best teams in the country. Bouncing back from mental and physical whippings like those are tough, but easier to do with your fans in the stands. Ole Miss, 34-24

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

Discipline will be key in a matchup of two of the seven-most penalized teams in college football. Ole Miss has the home crowd, but Arkansas has been tested more and plays better defense. I expect a strong performance from KJ Jefferson in his first start in his home state. Arkansas 42-31

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

Arkansas will respond from its loss to Georgia and compete much better against Ole Miss, but the Rebels' running game is a concern for me. Matt Corral can make things happen with his legs. Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner can do the same. I envision a few more growing pains on the road in the SEC, but things will get weird in this game. That's just the nature of Arkansas and Ole Miss getting together these days. Expect an interesting, entertaining game. Ole Miss, 33-27

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

This game will have a lot to say about who finishes second in the West. That will be the motivation after both lost blowout games to the probable division winners. Will the Rebels look more to the run than last time? Arkansas, 31-24

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Matt Corral contemplated dropping football after his last performance against Arkansas. He plays better in Oxford, but the Razorbacks get back on track. Arkansas, 38-31

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

Over the past 12 seasons, Ole Miss is 1-6 when playing an SEC West team immediately following Alabama. Three of those losses have been to Arkansas. The Hogs' defense is much better than the Rebels', and KJ Jefferson and the offense get back on track. Arkansas, 38-30

