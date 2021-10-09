Immigration agency seeks museum's help

SPRINGDALE -- The U.S. Customs and Immigration Service has reached out to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville about starting a joint citizenship promotion and civics education program, a senior adviser of the federal agency said Friday.

A spokeswoman for the museum said the idea has been raised, but there are no further details at this time.

Kelly Ryan, a senior adviser at Customs and Immigration, made her remarks as featured speaker at the Hispanic Women of Arkansas' annual conference. The conference was held by video link because of covid concerns, organizers said.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1999 to encourage participation in government and promote education. Both state and national leaders have praised the group's efforts.

"Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country and is attracting immigrants from across the globe," Ryan said in her remarks.

Arkansas is one of 17 states that requires passing a civics examination to get a high school diploma, but more education is still needed, she said.

Participants in a question-and-answer session after Ryan's remarks agreed. The naturalization process is daunting to those going through it, they said. They get little help or support from friends and family who have never undertaken the process, they said.

"When I married someone from the United States, everyone in his family thought I was a citizen now," said conference attendee Claudia Scott, who emigrated to Northwest Arkansas from Costa Rica. Her experience gives some idea how unaware people are of the complicated and demanding naturalization process, she said.

Ryan agreed, saying she was impressed Scott was able to go through the process without an attorney. How naturalization affects the prospective U.S. citizen is something else many people don't know. For instance, naturalized U.S. citizens from Latin America are not required to get a visa to visit their home countries, but other nations in the world require it, she said.

The United States has a backlog of about 900,000 people seeking citizenship, a condition made worse by the lingering covid pandemic, Ryan told the group. The agency has adapted by means such as video interviews to speed up the process, but the backlog remains the biggest problem for the agency, she said.

The women's organization grants its community excellence award at its annual conference. This year's award went to essential workers -- health care workers, food production and delivery workers, first responders such as police and firefighters, teachers and child care workers. They are the ones pulling the country through the pandemic, according to the women's group.