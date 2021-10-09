• Jim Justice, the governor of West Virginia, called for a full safety review and repairs after he was trapped in the elevator at the governor's residence in Charleston for about 30 minutes, noting that his wife, Cathy, had also been stuck in it recently.

• Samantha Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Ill., who pleaded guilty to not moving away when a grizzly bear with two cubs moved toward her as she took photos in Yellowstone National Park, was sentenced to four days in jail, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund.

• Jess Falberg, a Danish police officer, said the owner of a high-performance Lamborghini Huracan was "a little annoyed" when his car was seized for sale at public auction after he was stopped for driving more than 60 mph over the speed limit as he drove it home from Germany to Norway.

• Vincent Scavetta, 30, who pulled a handgun when a shopper at a Walmart in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., asked him to put on a mask, filed a lawsuit claiming that he was defamed in social media posts by sheriff's deputies, which he called "malicious prosecution."

• Corey Powell, 43, of Delhi, La., convicted of fraud after he collected an extra $245,000 by lying about how many children he was feeding through a federal summer food program, was sentenced to 29 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, a New Jersey man convicted of using dating apps to lure and kill three women, was sentenced to 160 years in prison after it was revealed at trial that friends of one victim had used social media to ferret out the suspect.

• Damian Barrett, 40, of Homestead, Fla., the owner of two tax preparation companies, was sentenced by a federal judge in Portland, Ore. to 54 months in prison after he was convicted of filing 745 fake tax returns in 19 states to collect illegal refunds.

• Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said his country will return 26 African artworks -- royal thrones, ceremonial altars, revered statues -- to Benin, part of long-promised plans to repatriate artwork taken during France's colonial era.

• Kenneth Mills, 56, the former director of a county jail in Cleveland, Ohio, that federal authorities said subjected inmates to "inhumane" conditions, was sentenced to serve nine months in the same jail after being convicted of dereliction of duty.