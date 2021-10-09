Jones, ASU search for answers

JONESBORO -- Butch Jones doesn't expect his team to win the game in warmups.

But when he walked out of the tunnel pregame Thursday night, Arkansas State's first-year coach saw a bunch of glassy-eyed faces staring back at him.

It's not a new thing. Jones said he hasn't been satisfied with his team's warmups at any point this season.

The Red Wolves said they came out too amped up each of the first two weeks -- they trailed Central Arkansas 7-6 at halftime, then fell behind Memphis 41-23 before a furious comeback bid fell short.

Thursday night before falling to No. 15 Coastal Carolina 52-20, ASU seemed almost too calm. The result was the same, another slow start as ASU (1-5, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) failed to score before halftime.

New mistakes haven't popped up throughout ASU's five-game losing skid. Instead, the Red Wolves are encountering all of the same problems -- explosive plays, missed assignments, an ineffective run game and meek offensive openings -- each time they step on the field.

"I want them to look at themselves and really evaluate themselves," Jones said of his postgame message. "Were they ready to play mentally and physically? Were they locked in? Did they compete for 60 minutes? Did they have intensity for 60 minutes?"

"They need to self-reflect just like everyone in our program. ... That's the only way you're going to get better. But I was very candid, very honest with them. And if I'm a player that's what I would want from the coach is I'd want pure honesty."

Things started badly inside Centennial Bank Stadium when tight end Isaiah Likely broke free on the Chanticleers' second play from scrimmage, sprinting 99 yards untouched for a score. Entering the game, 14 of the 29 touchdowns ASU had allowed went for 40 yards or more. Four of Coastal Carolina's seven scores Thursday went at least 60 yards, including two in the fourth quarter once the Chanticleers had inserted many of their reserves.

The game was already well out of hand. The Red Wolves never got within two possessions at any point in the second half.

What's transpired during the first half of ASU's season will only sink in further over the next few days. Jones and his staff headed out to recruit Friday, morning and they won't reconvene with their players until Sunday. With an open date next week, Jones wants to get to the bottom of things.

"I will meet with every player in the program this week," Jones said. "They will know exactly where they're at and where they stand, but this is unacceptable. And we're going to get it right. ... I hope this is a learning opportunity in a moment that we won't have to experience ever again."

Next up for the Red Wolves is another prime-time Thursday matchup against Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 2-0) on the horizon. Two weeks after the Ragin' Cajuns visit Jonesboro, Appalachian State (4-1, 1-0) comes to town. ASU could be without starters James Blackman, Terry Hampton and Samy Johnson, all of whom suffered potentially serious injuries against Coastal Carolina.

"Who wants to be a great competitor? Who wants to compete every day? And who wants to win?" Jones said. "We'll get ready to get back at it and become a better football team and be better for those experiences. [I told our football team], if you don't want to do that, then I would kindly ask you stay at home."