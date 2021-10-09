Journalists in Philippines, Russia given peace prize

Seeking to bolster press freedoms as journalists find themselves under increasing pressure from authoritarian governments and other hostile forces, the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the peace prize to two journalists thousands of miles apart for their tireless efforts to hold the powerful to account.

The journalists, Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, were recognized for "their courageous fight for freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

"They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," the committee said in a statement released after the announcement in Oslo.

Ressa, a Fulbright scholar, was also named a Time magazine Person of the Year in 2018 for her work against disinformation.

The digital media company for investigative journalism that she co-founded, Rappler, has exposed government corruption and researched the financial holdings and potential conflicts of interest of top political figures. It has also done work on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's violent anti-drug campaign.

"The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country's own population," the committee said. "Ms. Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse."

She is the 18th woman to win the Peace Prize in its 120-year history. Speaking on Rappler's Facebook Live platform, Ressa said she hoped the award was a "recognition of how difficult it is to be a journalist today."

"This is for you, Rappler," she said, her voice breaking slightly, adding that she hopes for "energy for all of us to continue the battle for facts."

Muratov has defended freedom of speech in Russia for decades, working under increasingly difficult conditions. Within hours of news of the award breaking, the Kremlin stepped up its crackdown on critics, labeling nine journalists and activists as "foreign agents," a designation that imposes onerous requirements on them.

One of the founders of independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993, Muratov has been its editor-in-chief since 1995. Despite a continual barrage of harassment, threats, violence and even murders, the newspaper has continued to publish.

Since its start, six of the newspaper's journalists have been killed, the committee noted, citing Anna Politkovskaya, who wrote articles about the war in Chechnya.

"Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper's independent policy," the committee wrote. "He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism."

Muratov said his prize was posthumous recognition of the six journalists who had worked with Novaya Gazeta and been killed; he repeated all of their names twice. As Muratov spoke, he urged the scrum of reporters listening to him to avoid trampling on the garden that the staff had planted in front of the newspaper's offices in Politkovskaya's memory.

"They don't give these Nobel Prizes posthumously," he said. "I think they came up with this as a way for [Politkovskaya] to get the prize, through other, old hands."

Many Russian dissidents had hoped and expected that the prize would go to Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned opposition leader, expressing anger and disappointment that he was passed over.

Muratov said the award had come as a surprise -- and that he, too, would have given it to Navalny. He told Russian media that he ignored several unidentified calls from Norway on Friday while arguing with one of his journalists; in the end, his press secretary gave him a heads-up seconds before the announcement.

He said he would donate some of the prize money to the fight against spinal muscular atrophy, a cause for which he has long advocated, and to support journalism against pressure from Russian authorities.

"The fight against the media is not a fight against the media," Muratov said in a radio interview Friday. "It is a fight against the people."

This year was only the third time in the 120-year history of the prize that journalists were honored for contributions to the cause of peace. Ernesto Moneta, a newspaper editor and leader of the Italian peace movement, won in 1907. And Carl von Ossietzky, a German journalist, pacifist and opponent of Nazism, who was imprisoned by Adolf Hitler, won the 1935 prize.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 17 media workers were killed in the Philippines in the past decade and 23 in Russia.

The Nobel committee chose from 329 candidates, one of the largest pools ever considered. Those who had been regarded as favorites included climate-change activists, political dissidents and scientists whose work helped fight the covid-19 pandemic.

In its citation, the committee said that "free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda."

"Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press," the committee said, "it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time."

TRUTH AND TRUST

Ressa said Friday that her being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize was a recognition of the dangers of being a journalist at a time when freedom of the press was under attack.

In an interview, Ressa said she was "breathless, stunned and happy" upon hearing about the honor. She said she was in the middle of the live panel discussion about a PBS documentary -- which follows her struggles in the war that Duterte of the Philippines has waged on the press -- when she got a call telling her that she had been awarded the prize.

"I didn't know how to react, and then, wow," Ressa said. "The folks clapped and asked me for a reaction and it hit me. It's so much that we've gone through in the last 5½ years and then this. These highs and lows are making me crazy."

Ressa, the first Filipino to win the peace prize and the first woman to be honored this year with an award by the Nobel committee, was convicted last year of libel and sentenced to jail in a decision seen as a major blow to press global freedom.

Currently out on bail but facing seven active legal cases, Ressa, 58, said she hopes the award will bolster investigative journalism "that will hold power to account."

"This relentless campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and my fellow journalists in the Philippines is a stark example of a global trend," she said.

Ressa said that the Philippine government had filed 10 arrest warrants against her, with seven legal cases still pending. Authorities have essentially banned her from traveling, denying her last four requests to go overseas.

"I've just seen my rights being taken away, very slowly," she said. "What we're seeing is a thousand cuts to the body politic, to our democracy."

She also pointed to social media giants like Facebook as a serious threat to democracy, saying "they actually prioritized the spread of lies laced with anger and hate over facts."

"I didn't think that what we are going through would get that attention. But the fact that it did also shows you how important the battles we face are, right?" she said. "This is going to be what our elections are going to be like next year. It is a battle for facts. When you're in a battle for facts, journalism is activism."

In selecting two journalists for the Peace Prize, Ressa said, the Nobel committee showed the world "how dangerous it is to be a journalist today. We've never been under attack as much as we have been in the last few years."

Speaking earlier on her publication's Facebook Live platform, Ressa referred to Duterte's sweeping crackdown on drugs, uncovering evidence of extrajudicial killings.

She called it a "moment that is so existential, the defense of our democracy in the Philippines, the defense of our rights, human rights, the fact that we have no idea exactly how many people have been killed in a brutal drug war."

In the drug campaign, she said, police had issued conflicting figures on the numbers of people killed -- while rights groups have said that the true toll could reach 30,000.

"This hall of mirrors has to change at a time when accountability does count," she said. "And I think that what we have to do as journalists is to just hold the line."

"When you don't have facts, you don't have truth," she added. "You don't have trust. Trust is what holds us together to be able to solve the complex problems our world is facing today."

