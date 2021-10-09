Leadership class graduates

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce congratulated the graduates of the 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff class.

A graduation dinner took place Sept. 30 at Red Oaks Steakhouse at Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Two days before graduation, class members presented group projects to local and state leaders. The projects focused on creative ways to recruit and retain citizens and employees in Pine Bluff.

"The groups presented ideas like promoting a text marketing campaign to push all of the positive things happening in our great city to residents. Another group produced a video taking a look at the past to see what the city 'got right' and building on those successes for a prominent future," according to the newsletter.

The class is a program of the chamber. The agency also thanked the restaurant and casino for sponsoring the group's graduation dinner.