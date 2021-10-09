Vaccination mandate

It is important that I be completely transparent upfront. I am a Christian, a registered Republican (leaning on becoming an independent), and a strong anti-abortion advocate.

It is very difficult for me to reconcile the fact that a person can declare abortion as morally wrong since it destroys the life of a defenseless, innocent child, and yet contend that a mandate to get the covid-19 vaccination is a violation of personal rights.

Statistics reveal that millions have died from the virus worldwide, including over 700,000 in the United States alone. The vaccine has proven to be effective in the prevention of the disease. A person who refuses to be vaccinated exposes not only themselves, but others, including children, who may contract the virus, perhaps resulting in death. How then, is this not morally wrong?

Oh, I am sure there will be many rebuttals attempting to justify their position on this matter, and certainly this will not change their opinion, nor they mine. Come soon, O Lord, come soon!

FRANK BRUCE

Sherwood

Don't want to see it

None of the writers who have objected to seeing people getting the shots on TV have mentioned seeing all the photos in the newspaper. This is also overdoing it.

CLAIRE LEHENY

Sherwood

I'm doubtful about it

Has anyone seen an official number of the covid-19 cases swarming across our southern border? No? Neither have I. Yet we are expected to believe that our president is sincerely concerned about stemming the tide of the virus within our borders.

Get real!

YVONNE SAMONS

Little Rock