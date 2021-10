MANILA 30, HARRISBURG 24

HARRISBURG — Manila (5-1, 3-0 3A-3) rushed for 337 yards, led by Kurt Overton’s 133, to outlast Harrisburg (2-4, 1-2).

Overton had an 88-yard touchdown run and a 62-yard touchdown catch for the Lions, who also got 94 yards rushing and a score from Peyton McQueen. Tanner Miller threw for 100 yards for Manila.