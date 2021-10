MOUNTAIN VIEW 26, NEWPORT 8

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Elijah Carlton racked up four touchdowns for Mountain View (5-2, 1-1 3A-2) in a win over Newport (3-3, 2-1).

Carlton ran for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also made five tackles on defense.

CJ Rose added 79 rushing yards for the Yellowjackets.