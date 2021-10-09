• A federal jury in Los Angeles has awarded $6.3 million to actress Shannen Doherty in a lawsuit she filed accusing State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire. The jury found that the insurance giant's failure to pay policy benefits for Doherty's Malibu home were "unreasonable and without proper cause." Monday's verdict covers damages to Doherty's house and property, emotional distress and attorney's fees. "We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen's case," Doherty's attorney Devin McRae said in a statement. "We are happy they saw the case the way we do. This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings." Doherty, the 50-year-old former star of "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Charmed" and "Heathers" revealed in February 2020 that the breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4. In its own statement, State Farm said, "We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health and wish her the best. We are disappointed by the jury's decision and respectfully disagree with it. We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict."

• Beaten in his last three elections, former six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio is attempting another comeback, this time running for mayor of the affluent Phoenix suburb where he has lived for the last two decades. The former lawman this week announced his entry in the 2022 mayor's race in Fountain Hills, a town of about 25,000 people on the northeastern edge of metro Phoenix. After getting crushed by a Democratic challenger in 2016 after 24 years as sheriff, Arpaio finished third in a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and second in the GOP primary in his 2020 bid to win back the sheriff's post. In both comeback attempts, Arpaio lost the vote in Fountain Hills. In an interview, Arpaio rejected criticism that he should walk away from public life. The 89-year-old said he remains in good health and wants to push a pro-business agenda on behalf of the town. "It's not in me to retire," Arpaio said. Arpaio was voted out as sheriff in 2016 amid voter frustration over his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, including his disobedience of a judge's 2011 order to stop his traffic patrols that led to his 2017 criminal contempt of court conviction, which was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. Arpaio also faced heavy criticism for taking on policies that he knew were controversial and racking up $147 million in taxpayer-funded legal bills.