Engineering firm based in state sold

Arkansas-based Morrison-Shipley Engineers has been acquired by Texas-based Halff Associates Inc., the companies said Thursday.

Morrison-Shipley will now do business as Morrison-Shipley Halff. The company employs more than 50 and has operations in Fort Smith, Bentonville, and Frisco, Texas. The firm does business in the the public works, residential, aviation, commercial and industrial/warehouse development sectors, according to a release.

The terms of the deal were not released.

"We are excited about Morrison-Shipley joining Halff because their culture of putting people first so closely aligns with ours," said Halff President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Edwards. "Their reputation for excellence will help grow our presence in Arkansas and beyond, as well as provide greater opportunities for both firms' employees."

Halff Associates is a employee-owned professional services firm, offering planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, energy, right of way and surveying services, according to the company. It had 25 offices in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Florida, prior to the Morrison-Shipley Engineers acquisition.

-- John Magsam

Walmart broadens its goal for textiles

Walmart Inc. is expanding the scope of its goal to use more sustainably sourced textiles in its private-label apparel and home goods.

Walmart U.S. seeks to source all its cotton more sustainably and use 50% recycled polyester in its house brands by 2025. Jane Ewing, Walmart's senior vice president of sustainability, said Wednesday that the company has added its Sam's Club warehouse unit and its Canadian operations to that initiative.

Also by 2025, Walmart U.S. will require its suppliers to ensure that none of the wood pulp used in its private-label products comes from ancient or endangered forests, endangered species' habitats or other environmentally fragile sources. Fabrics made with wood pulp include rayon, viscose, modal and acetate.

Environmental nonprofit Canopy, which has similar goals, said all three Walmart divisions have joined its CanopyStyle program. A diverse group of retailers, brands and designers have signed onto CanopyStyle, including J.Crew, Gucci and H&M.

According to Canopy, forests in Indonesia, Canada and Brazil are currently being logged for next season's apparel.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls to 687.16, off 1.28

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 687.16, down 1.28.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.