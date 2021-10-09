Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs. 8 a.m., KHBS/KHOG, Fort Smith/Rogers.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Clegg; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. 9 a.m., KNWA, Rogers/Fort Smith/Fayetteville.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Mary C. Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KFSM/KXNW, Fort Smith/Fayetteville.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Clegg; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. 8 a.m., KFTA, Fort Smith/Fayetteville.

The Associated Press