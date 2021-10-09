Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Rory Chance, 35, of 304 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Chance was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Khamphay Keomanivong, 43, of 3602 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Keomanivong was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Tobias Reich, 20, of 113 Madison County Road 6501 in Huntsville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Reich was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jimmy Morrell, 38, of 381 S. Hunter St. in Farmington was arrested Thursday in connection with arson. Morrell was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Christopher Heal, 20, of 1153 N. West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Heal was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Christina McCoy, 18, of 18 Attleborough Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. McCoy was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gravette

• Thaden Payne, 32, of 13927 Carrier Lane in Hiwasse was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Payne was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Miguel Chavarria-Ibarra, 53, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with rape, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child. Chavarria-Ibarra was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Craig Drain, 35, of 10990 Rocky Creek Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Drain was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.