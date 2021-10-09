FOOTBALL

Wilson likely out 6 weeks

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to out approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger, according to the NFL Network. The surgery was reportedly more complicated than expected, with Wilson needing screws to stabilize the finger. The surgery treated a ruptured finger tendon. Wilson exited Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter when his hand collided with the hand of Rams star Aaron Donald on a pass. Wilson has passed for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Gruden remark draws rebuke

A report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago drew a strong and quick rebuke Friday from the NFL. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith's facial features. The league is looking into the matter and a person familiar with that probe told The Associated Press that disciplinary action is possible for Gruden. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of any league probe are not made public. Gruden's comment in an email to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the newspaper he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn't trust the direction the union was taking. He also apologized for the remark, the Journal reported.

GOLF

Burns in contention in Vegas

Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship last week and is trying to put it behind him. He's playing as though it never ended. Burns made a pair of 6-foot par putts on the only two greens he missed in regulation, ran off eight birdies in the morning for an 8-under 63 that left him a shot behind Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey on Friday in the Shriners Children's Open. Not only has Burns won twice in the last six months, he also lost in a playoff at a World Golf Championship and finished one shot out of a playoff at Riviera this year. The 25-year-old is comfortable at the top, and it's showing. Im and Ramey each closed their afternoon rounds with birdies on the par-5 ninth, with Ramey making a 13-footer after hitting his approach into the right greenside bunker. They were at 14-under 128 at the TPC Summerlin, each opening 63-65 on a course that was doused with rain. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 70 on Friday and is at 6-under after two days. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Friday, missing the cut with a 1-over 143.

Two share Champions lead

Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 66 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Matt Gogel in the PGA Tour Champions' Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla. Trying to win for the third time in four career starts on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey at Donald Ross-designed Timuquana Country Club in the round interrupted by a rain delay. Mickelson played the front nine in 5-under 31 and added birdies on the two back-nine par 5s before dropping a shot on the par-4 18th. The 51-year-old Mickelson won the PGA Championship in May at Kiawah Island for his 45th PGA Tour title and sixth major championship. Last year, he opened his senior career with consecutive victories in Missouri and Virginia. Lefty tied for 20th in Tucson, Ariz., in February in his lone Champions event this year. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) is at even-par 70. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 1-over 73.

Ko in front at foggy LPGA

Jin Young Ko had a three-stroke lead with four holes left Friday when second-round play in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup was suspended because of darkness. Play was delayed at the start because of fog for the second consecutive day at Mountain Ridge, with 63 players unable to finish. The second-ranked Ko was 10 under. She opened with an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a three-shot lead. She has 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s, three short of the record that Annika Sorenstam set in 2005. Former University of Arkansas golfers Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez were among the golfers who did not finish their rounds.

Rahm frustrated with fans

The big crowds following Jon Rahm in his return to Spain are starting to bother the world's top-ranked golfer. Rahm couldn't hide his frustration with some of the fans after a lackluster second round at the Spanish Open on Friday, when he carded a 4-under 67 to stay one shot behind leader Wil Besseling going into the weekend at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. "It is wonderful how many fans we have out here and it's great that they are so passionate about it. I just wished they would remember to put their phones in silence, that's it," he said. Rahm expressed his frustration on the course after phone cameras went off in the middle of his swing off the tee on the 18th hole. Rahm tried to downplay his criticism of the local fans as much as possible, saying it was natural for that to happen in big crowds with fans not used to golf tournaments.

TENNIS

Former Wimbledon champ dies

John Edward "Budge" Patty, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who was born in Fort Smith and won back-to-back major titles at the French Championships and Wimbledon in 1950, has died. He was 97. The International Tennis Hall of Fame, which inducted Patty in 1977, said he died on Sunday at a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland, citing information it received from his wife, Marcina. Patty lost in the final at Roland Garros in 1949 before beating future Hall of Famer Jaroslav Drobny in five sets for the title the following year. He then defeated another Hall of Famer, Frank Sedgman, in the Wimbledon final. Patty's tennis career was interrupted by four years of military service during World War II. He was known for a superb forehand volley, and he won 76 singles titles between 1947 and '57. Patty lived for more than 70 years in Europe. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Swiatek wins easily

Iga Swiatek needed just 71 minutes to dispatch Petra Martic 6-1, 6-3 on Friday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. The last time the tournament was played in 2019, Swiatek lost in qualifying. Now, she's the No. 2 seed and the 2020 French Open champion. Swiatek won nine of the first 10 games against Martic before the Polish star got broken twice and fell behind 0-3 in the second set. Swiatek rallied to win the next six games and close out the match. No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina beat Tereza Martineova 6-2, 7-5. Ninth-seeded Anatasia Pavlyuchenkova topped Madison Keys 6-3, 6-1. No. 11 seed Simona Halep beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (2), 6-1.

HOCKEY

Ovechkin injured

Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals' preseason finale against Philadelphia on Friday night with what the team called a lower-body injury. Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny midway through the first period and then went down to the ice. Washington's captain was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg The 36-year-old went down the tunnel instead of remaining on the bench and missed the remainder of the period. The team announced at the first intermission that Ovechkin would not return.